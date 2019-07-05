The Catherine C. Berg Onalaska Summer Musical has a strong history dating back to 1993, and John and Lisa Reimler have become an important part of that history.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is their 20th summer musical. It will be presented 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, at the Claude C. Deck Performing Arts Center at Onalaska High School. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 (adults) or $8 (senior citizens and students).
Surprised when told their run has gone for 20 years, both directors laughed. “I guess that would be true because our son was a four-year-old,” Lisa Reimler said. “He made an impression on “The Music Man” cast by falling into the pit. Luckily, Ben was a tough little guy, and suffered only a bruised toddler ego.”
“My wife was also pregnant with our daughter, but we didn’t realize it,” John Reimler said. Thus, the summer musical has been a family affair for the Reimlers, so this year is proving a little bittersweet.
For the first time neither child is involved in the show because son Ben is working in St. Paul, and daughter Darcy graduated from Onalaska High School in May.
“Since we started directing at OHS, the kids have always been involved, either as omnipresent audience members or members of the tech crew, stage crew, chorus or cast,” John said.
“Darcy grew up on that stage. She basically learned to walk and crawl in the PAC,” Lisa said. “It’s a bit weird returning to our roots of just being the two of us. But we have a fun show and a talented group, so we often forget that we are a little sad.”
“Legally Blonde” also premiered almost 20 years ago as a film starring Reese Witherspoon. The premise finds the stereotype of a dumb blonde become a success in law school.
At first glance, “Legally Blonde” appears to be musical-light: a feel-good summer play or film, but it is deceptive. It has heart and a message. The message: One can be successful without being ruthless, and no one should accept the opinions of others when it comes to what one wants to do with his or her life. The play also examines sexism in the classroom and work place. In the shadow of the #MeToo movement, the 20-year-old story is timely.
The movie proved to be a great success as was the 2007 Broadway version.
“Everyone has heard of Legally Blonde,” said Nikki Balsamo, longtime choreographer and artistic director of the La Crosse Dance Centre.
“We have a lot of new kids involved. It’s a young group and a rebuilding year, but that is always fun,” said music director Richard Moses.
The cast includes: Rachel Schoenecker, Elliott de Boer, Kylie Kapelke, Cameron Cavaiulo, Samee Rayhan, Chloe Leithold, Grace Hoskin, Alyssa Anderson, Angeline Yang, Faith Haun, Ethan Furlano, Genevieve Hindsley, Nadia Talbi, Harley Pippenger, Reilly Sullivan, Xavier Keys, Brandon Tomlin, Brandon Haring, Sean Swart, Carlie Thornton, Andrew Kirchoff, Grace Johns, Jessica Randall, Sarah Roesler, Klaraleigh Sanders-Mikkelson, Abigail Strain, Meredith Saner, Kylie Mohr, Heroshi Lor, Josie Anderson, Trevor Devine, Sara Fuller, Jonah Harlan, Chalie Her, Jamie Kalember, Dominic Lor, Aiden Mott, Kyle Norman, Connor Pangburn, Kristin Schoenecker, Wa Vang, McKenna Verdon and Adelaide Wateski.
The production staff and crew include: John Reimler, Lisa Reimler, Richard Moses, Nikki Balsamo, Robert Coe, Patrick Strain, Shary Birdsong, Ann Monson Schoenecker, Seth Lock, Evan Edwards and Olivia Zellers.
The pit orchestra includes: Linda Lebakken, Michelle Yoo, Isabelle Lassa, Maya Chilcote, Taylor Heinis, Ashley Bray, Zachary Goethel, Gabriella Horman, Alex Hronis, Noah Lincoln, Anthony Nguyen, Sayla Remen, Lucas Stage, Jay Yoo, Lawson Ebbert, Alia Ebbert and Janette Hanson.
