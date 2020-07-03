Dresens become first members of Holmen center

The HACC group had hoped to build a facility on land north of McHugh Road that was purchased by the town of Holland. However, the effort for that project didn’t result in the needed resources.

“I’ve been told, ‘it was all meant to happen as it did,’” said Laurie Kessler, a board member of the Holmen Area Community Center. “All the things lined up. When we started, Holmen was growing.”

The dream began to take form after Dave and Barb Skogen decided to donate the vacated grocery store on Holmen Drive to the Boys & Girls Club to serve as the community center.

“We were going to sell the building,” Skogen said, “but when that didn’t happen, I said to Barb, ‘We may have to give this away.’”

The Skogens not only donated the building, they contributed $5 million toward its renovation. The user groups of HACC, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse and the School District of Holmen were charged with raising the remaining $3.5 million needed for the project.

The Boys & Girls Club organization will own the building with the other groups contributing to its operation. They will also be responsible for the programming for their part of the center.