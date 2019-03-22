Most modern string quartets — defined as two violin players, a cellist and a viola player — would not sound out of place 200 years ago.
That’s not the case with the DSQ Electric, otherwise known as The Dallas String Quartet.
Founder Ion Zanca once said the quartet’s mission is to “disturb and innovate an industry and a style of music that has been done the same way for centuries.” That’s why DSQ is probably the only string quartet that’s performed at the House of Blues and football halftime shows as well as concert halls.
Zanca will demonstrate exactly how far his group has stretched the envelope Thursday, March, 28, when it plays the Marie W. Heider Center in West Salem. DSQ Electric uses the tagline “where Bach meets Bon Jovi” and its March 28 show will showcase a unique fusion of classical and contemporary music.
As the Wall Street Journal put it, “This is not your grandmother’s string quartet.” Audiences are as likely to hear Guns N Rose, Adele or James Taylor, as they are to hear old favorites from the classical canon.
Zanca explained that the early part of the show features classical “heavy hitters” while the second half features more contemporary sounds. “People will have a very different experience in the same concert,” he said.
For the contemporary part of the program DSQ’s two violinists — Melanie Priller and Eleanor Dunbar will plug in their instruments and even engage in duel by violin. “That country fiddle style is a real contrast,” Zanca said.
The electric part of the show also adds a drummer and guitar player. The additional players are from the University of North Texas, one of the country’s elite jazz schools. Zanca said the mix of classical and jazz musicians works well, with the “jazzers” providing the groove and the classical people providing the melodies.
“For a while we tried to use a cello, but that just doesn’t work with jazz,” Zanca said. “You need a bass to hold the rhythm. We auditioned so many cellists, but after a while we said ‘Why don’t we just get a great bassist?’”
Putting on a show that ranges from Beethoven to Bono is certainly a challenging and different approach, yet Zanca said that one of the most gratifying things about the current DSQ Electric tour is seeing how younger musicians react.
“For example, a lot of times parents will bring children who are taking violin lessons,” Zanca said. “They don’t realize the potential of the instrument and it inspires them and kind of opens up their world.”
