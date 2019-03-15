The following students were chosen as the February Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th grade

  • Dane Mueller, son of Keith and Kristin Mueller
  • Gavin Beutel-Davis, son of Scott and Verena Davis
  • Carmen Holmes, daughter of John and Kelly Holmes

7th grade

  • Joseph Baranowski, son of Matthew and Angie Baranowski
  • Kaden Layland, son of Nicholas and Erika Layland
  • Morgan Blood, daughter of Todd and Karen Blood

8th grade

  • Kendra Winker, daughter of Richard and Lois Winker
  • Grace Eickhoff, daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Eickhoff
  • Cha Feng Vang, son of Steve Vang and Kia Yang

