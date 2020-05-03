Fire alert issued for La Crosse region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Jackson counties are all under a red-flag fire warning issued Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR and National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning for a dozen central Wisconsin counties.

The DNR issues a red flag warning when a variety of weather factors create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry conditions are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires.

As a result, the DNR is moving to extreme fire danger in our region.

Much of the state continues to be very high to extreme fire danger.

Southern adjacent counties to the Red Flag area have similar conditions, but vegetation green-up is progressing. The DNR anticipates continued dry, elevated fire conditions heading into Monday, with chances of rain forecast for Tuesday.

Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits remains. The DNR is asking people to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wild fire.