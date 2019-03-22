The Holmen and Onalaska fire departments assisted residents in Holmen, the town of Holland and a home in the town of Onalaska during the recent flooding caused by rapid snowmelt resulting from warm temperatures and rainfall.
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 10 flood-related calls that involved evacuating four homes on Holley Street. The rescue included using a canoe to keep residents from having to wade through water.
At a number of addresses, firefighters pumped out flooded yards and ditches and opened flooded streets. The pumping operations totaled about 80 hours of pumping using fire trucks and portable pumps moving nearly 1.5 million gallons of flood water.
“Water was entering several homes and threatening others,” Holmen Area Fire Department Chief Buck Manley said. “Numerous residents had their septic tanks back up into their homes and we assisted in pumping water from the ditches adjacent to their yards.”
The department began pumping operations March 14 and had apparatus pumping throughout the night and into the next evening.
Holmen area firefighters monitored areas of Brice Prairie, but according to Onalaska Town Chair Rolly Bogert, the town was able to handle all requests for assistance made to the town and were handled by the town with its own resources.
However, Holmen did reach out to the Onalaska Fire Department for assistance.
“We called for Onalaska Fire Department for mutual aid to send an engine and a crew to assist in pumping out a retention pond as we rotated our own personnel,” Manley said.
The Onalaska Fire Department deployed a unit to pump water from an overflow area that wasn’t actually a retention pond. Chief Billy D. Hayes said the water build-up at the site was due to a significant frost line preventing snowmelt to be absorbed in the ground or access the drain. The Onalaska pumping operation lasted for approximately two and one-half hours.
“Chief Manley asked specifically if OFD could assist as a mutual-aid request to one area that had been an epicenter of flooding the night before,” Hayes said. “Myself and two members who were working responded with our third-out engine to a location in the town of Holland.”
Hayes reported the residents expressed gratitude for the help.
“Multiple residents commented they were appreciative of OFD responding to the call for assistance as they knew HAFD was being taxed in terms of resources,” Hayes said. “In times of need, communities and the fire service come together to help one another, and we were happy to assist in their time.”
