Five Onalaska High School seniors have been named finalists in the 64th National Merit Scholarship competition.
- Lucas Boebel
- Ricky Cheng
- Abbie Giunta
- Harrison White
- Yining (Tracy) Zhou
Nationwide, National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced 16,000 semifinalists.
They compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered this spring. About half of all finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.