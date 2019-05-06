West Salem will celebrate the 50th Annual June Dairy Days Celebration this year, and for the first time Flags of Honor will be on display in the West Salem Village Park and along Memorial Drive from May 17 through May 19.
Flags of Honor is a program designed to honor local citizens, veterans and active military by family and friends through the sponsorship of the flags. More than 600 flags will be displayed along the drive, along with sponsored cards of dedication.
Donations and sponsorships will be put toward offsetting the costs of the celebration, such as the fireworks display and security, in order to boost the share of proceeds that goes to the many non-profit groups and civic organizations.
"It’s important to remember people who have had a positive impact on our lives, both living and those who have passed," said Rita Schmitz, president of West Salem June Dairy Days 2019. "(We hope) there will be many people walking through this gorgeous tree-lined setting over the weekend and sharing many wonderful memories of those being remembered and honored."
Area Boy Scout groups, American Legion Posts, church groups and businesses will help ensure the correct handling of the flags, which will be returned to the Zumbrota American Legion after the ceremony.
To volunteer and learn more, go to www.junedairydays.com.
The Welcome Ceremony will feature a performance by the West Salem High School Jazz Band, a performance of the National Anthem, and a flag-folding ceremony. The Welcome Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.
Flags can be sponsored with a minimum donation of $10 until Sunday, May 12, with a limit on the first 600 individuals sponsored. Sponsorship cards and flag reservations can be made at the following businesses:
- 3RT Networks, 103 Leonard St. S., West Salem
- Altra Federal Credit Union, 1400 Waterloo Ave., West Salem
- First National Bank, 975 Hwy. 16, West Salem
- American Legion Post 51, 148 Leonard St. S., West Salem
You may also print forms from http://www.junedairydays.com/content/flags-of-honor, made payable and mailed to June Dairy Days, PO Box 71, West Salem, WI 54669.
