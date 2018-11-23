The Onalaska Education Foundation is holding a Fauver Hill School commemorative Brick Sale.
Fauver Hill joined the Onalaska School District in 1960 and was used as an elementary school until 1983, when it became the Fauver Hill Kindergarten Center until its closure in 1999.
The foundation is selling a limited number of historic bricks with attached Fauver Hill commemorative plate. Bricks are $20 each or three for $50.
Stop by the Onalaska District office to fill out a pre-sale form, or send your money to OEF 237 2nd Ave. S. Onalaska, WI 54650 including your contact information (name, address, e-mail and phone number).
Bricks will be sold in the order that the payment is received by the district office. All proceeds will benefit the Onalaska schools through the Claude Deck Grant program and underprivileged students through the Acts of Kindness program. Bricks will be available for pick up on Dec. 1 at the Wilson Street entrance of the Onalaska High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the Onalaska Education Foundation, go to www.onalaskafoundation.org, or Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.