Franciscan Spirituality Center presents 'Mindful Educator Series'

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will start the new year with a six-week, in-person series to introduce mindfulness practices to educators.

Daniel Widuch will present “The Mindful Educator Series” from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 24 through Feb. 28, at the center, 920 Market St. Cost is $60.

To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

How do we develop a mindful way of being in the world? What are the potential challenges and roadblocks we might encounter on this journey? How is living a mindful life unique for those of us working in the profession of education?

The series will explore these questions and focus on the foundations of mindfulness, building sustainable mindful awareness practices and bringing mindfulness into everyday life. Discussions will focus on developing a mindful life in the midst of the realities of being an educator in 2022.

Widuch has been with the UW system for 20 years and deeply immersed in both Tibetan and Theravada Buddhism and insight meditation practices for the past 15 years. He earned the Certified Mindfulness Teacher Certification through the Mindfulness Training Institute and is part of the Wisconsin Prison Mindfulness Initiative to bring mindfulness practices to Wisconsin prison residents.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0