From bows to Bibles, Kicking Bear aims to help kids

One day while sitting in jail, Howell’s parole officer invited him on a weekend hunting trip. “In a two-day weekend, he changed my life forever,” Howell said. “He offered me a dream. He said when I was 18, I could have a family of my own and take them hunting.

“I had no idea God was working in me, but He gave me the opportunity to learn what it was,” Howell said. “No matter what the problem, God has a purpose.”

It wasn’t long before Howell started his own business. He became a professional hunter and represented the United States in the World Powerlifting tournament in London.

But more changes were ahead. They came with his conversation to Christianity. “The day I gave my heart to the Lord I realized that what I was doing was for Ray,” he said. “God impressed on me that you only got this much time on earth.” So Kicking Bear Ministries was born, patterned after the kindness of Tom Paulke, Howell’s former parole officer in La Crosse.

Schmidt, who has known Howell for almost 40 years, said, “He started out as a professional hunter and found a higher calling.”

Kicking Bear focuses on at-risk kids, working closely with Children and Family services and other organizations to seek kids who need help, but Howell says all are welcome.