From bows to Bibles, Kicking Bear aims to help kids

Grace Thornton deftly slipped an arrow into her bow, drew back the string and let the arrow fly. Thwack! The arrow hit its mark.
“Perfect,” said her instructor, Mel Howe of Holmen, who gave her a “high-five.”
Target shooting was just one of many outdoor-themed activities at Adventure Day hosted last week by La Crosse Archery of Onalaska and Kicking Bear Ministries.
For Thornton, 13, from Onalaska, being part of Kicking Bear has opened a new world of opportunities; a chance to explore the outdoors that included bagging her first turkey last year at a youth hunt.
“We stay in cabins with other people and go out and hunt for deer — it’s really exciting,” she said, laying aside her bow.
Kicking Bear Ministry began 20 years ago as a calling in the life of La Crescent resident Ray Howell and since then has spread nationwide.
Central to Kicking Bear’s programming is mentorship. Brad Koehler, associate director, said mentors sign a one- or two-year commitment through which they are paired with kids.
In the agreement, they promise an outdoor activity with the kids twice a month. “It helps kids get outdoors as well as grow in their faith,” Koehler said.
Jen and Josh Lindner of Sparta have been Thornton’s mentors for the past two years. “We have a special connection,” Thornton said. “It’s nice to have another person in your life.”
The Lindners also mentor Mattison Jauner of La Crosse, and the two girls have become close friends. “We have them over to the house to grill out or camp or hunt,” Josh said. “It’s super fun, I love it.”
Chad and Tammy Dutton from Onalaska are two of Kicking Bear’s newest mentors. Joining in September, they were paired with an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl from a single-parent family in north La Crosse. The children have two other siblings.
For the Duttons, it’s all about the love of outdoors and building relationships.
We enjoy growing the next generation of hunters and sharing our values, Tammy said. “The faith component was a big deal – just seeing the impact it has,” added Chad, referring to the youth camp earlier this year in West Salem that attracted several hundred kids, 21 of whom were baptized.
And Kicking Bear also found a relationship with La Crosse Archery that has assisted at local outdoor camps and Adventure Days. “When we found out it was a ministry — that part turned us on, it made a big difference,” said Ron Schmidt, whose son Anthony is part owner of La Crosse Archery. “Ray has a fantastic message.”
Humble beginnings
But Ray’s message was shaped in hard soil.
“When I was five years old, my dad abandoned the family and I was left to the streets,” Howell said. By the time he was 13, he had been in an out of numerous foster homes. “They told me I was out of control,” he said.
One day while sitting in jail, Howell’s parole officer invited him on a weekend hunting trip. “In a two-day weekend, he changed my life forever,” Howell said. “He offered me a dream. He said when I was 18, I could have a family of my own and take them hunting.
“I had no idea God was working in me, but He gave me the opportunity to learn what it was,” Howell said. “No matter what the problem, God has a purpose.”
It wasn’t long before Howell started his own business. He became a professional hunter and represented the United States in the World Powerlifting tournament in London.
But more changes were ahead. They came with his conversation to Christianity. “The day I gave my heart to the Lord I realized that what I was doing was for Ray,” he said. “God impressed on me that you only got this much time on earth.” So Kicking Bear Ministries was born, patterned after the kindness of Tom Paulke, Howell’s former parole officer in La Crosse.
Schmidt, who has known Howell for almost 40 years, said, “He started out as a professional hunter and found a higher calling.”
Kicking Bear focuses on at-risk kids, working closely with Children and Family services and other organizations to seek kids who need help, but Howell says all are welcome.
Kicking Bear Ministries is funded by private donors and sponsors such as Mission by Mathews bows. According to Howell’s wife Karen, last week they were awarded a $3,000 grant from the Green Bay Packer Foundation at Lambeau Field. “We had 122 events this year nationwide,” Howell said, “and not one kid paid a dime.”
So it’s not by coincidence that at the end of every event every child gets a Bible and a hat. And inscribed on the brim of the hat: “Keep following your dreams” —Ray Howell.