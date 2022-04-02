FSC marks Good Friday with social justice Stations of the Cross

The Franciscan Spirituality Center invites the public to join in its 13th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. in front of the St. Rose Convent sign at the corner of Market and Ninth streets. This event is free to attend, and registration is not necessary.

This form of the Way of the Cross is a two-mile silent prayer walk from the heart of the city to the Mississippi River, stopping at 10 stations along the route to sing, pray and reflect on injustices and suffering in our community and the world.

The walk, which recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary, will take about two hours. People of all ages and faith backgrounds are welcome.

Several community members will serve as prayer leaders, including Eileen McKenzie, FSPA; the Rev. Joanne Richmond; Joan Weisenbeck, FSPA; jail chaplain Ann Wales; the Rev. Kent Johnson; and Cheryl Hancock.

Please note that participants will have to walk back to the stations’ starting point or arrange for a ride back from Riverside Park. This event will take place rain or shine, so please check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

For more information, call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.

