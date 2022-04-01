FSC offers tours of building improvements April 7

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., invites the public to an open house from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, for refreshments and tours of its newly remodeled space.

No reservations are necessary, but call 608-791-5295 if you have questions.

The center is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions. Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration established the center in 1985 in the east end of St. Rose Convent as a place for retreats and spiritual direction training, and generously donated the cost of this remodeling project.

While the FSC shares space with the convent, this open house and tours will focus solely on the spirituality center portion of the building.

Improvements include new meeting rooms with state-of-the-art technology, an accessible ramp and chair lift, new office spaces and additional bedrooms, all with private bathrooms. Historic woodwork has been preserved, and other previously covered-up elements, such as a cross on the exterior entrance and original tile, have been restored.

“We couldn't be more excited to invite people into this space. It is a continuation of many years of hospitality and welcome. We are grateful for this gift from the FSPA so that we can live out our mission for years to come,” said Jean Pagliaro, FSC director.

The center offers retreats and programs, spiritual direction for groups and individuals, mindfulness workshops, various yoga classes, opportunities for artistic expression and an innovative three-year training program to help people become compassionate, nonjudgmental listeners.

While still sponsored in part by FSPA, the FSC has its own operating budget and board of directors. The nonprofit has a staff of eight. Staff members are available for outreach events and facilitation. The FSC also maintains three hermitages in St. Joseph’s Ridge, rents meeting space and operates the Sophia Bookstore. For more information, please visit www.FSCenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0