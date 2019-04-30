As the colors and birdsong of spring swiftly thread their way through the Coulee Region landscape, your La Crosse County Library is busy celebrating a new and vibrant season of program offerings for our growing community.
This month, we honored National Library Week and transformative spring spirit with book-themed storytimes like "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Eric Carle’s beautifully illustrated children’s classic celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and remains a compelling tale of journey and metamorphosis (something we in the library get to enjoy through our work with youth and adults every day).
And now, as Youth Services ramps up plans for our Summer Library Program -- Go Wild! READ! (registration begins May 28) -- we look forward to welcoming the Coulee Region Humane Society to each of our five locations in May for special animal-themed storytimes geared toward ages 3 through 7.
Maggie Hanson will present Creature Features that include books, animal introductions, and crafts -- as well as opportunities to interact with live reptiles and mammals.
Bangor will host Hanson at 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 6. She will visit West Salem at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8. No sign-up is required.
While you are visiting, you can check out some of the latest animal books we have added to our collection. They range from lighthearted perspectives on relationships to transcendent explorations of hope and change.
Caldecott Honor Book "The Rough Patch" by Brian Lies offers a thoughtful and touching look into loss and renewal. A fox and his dog do everything together-- until the time comes to say goodbye. While honoring the difficult reality of heartache, Lies weaves a story that expresses reverence toward the persistence and potential of beauty.
"Angel in Beijing" by Belle Yang provides a happy tale of friendship between a young girl and a kitten as the two make their way through some of the cultural landmarks and activities of the city. Kitty is lost and then found exactly where she is needed.
And "Strongheart: Wonder Dog of the Silver Screen" by Candace Fleming and Eric Rohmann is a truth-based narrative featuring a police dog turned movie star. Strongheart must gather up all of his abilities to clear his name after being accused of a terrible crime.
In addition to our diverse collection of stories, we’re initiating a youth program series called Sias Saturdays, with funding provided by the Ben and Floyde Sias Library Trust Fund.
We’ll host various performers at Onalaska on select Saturdays. First up is Pint Size Polkas with Uncle Mike at 10 a.m. May 4. Mike first heard polka at the age of 5, and his love and enthusiasm for the dance music has only grown. In his first appearance at La Crosse County Library, kids of all ages will learn a polka version of The Chicken Dance and Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes -- all as part of a comedy-filled, high-energy program. The show is slated to last 45 minutes.
Be sure to stop by a La Crosse County Library location in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem to check out our expanding collection and enjoy our story times and special events.
We always look forward to seeing you. For more information, you can also visit our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org or email youthservices@lacrossecounty.org.
