Gundersen Health
Gundersen Health

Dec. 3, 2020

A daughter was born to Hannah (Mahlum) and Nathan Flores of Holmen

Dec. 4, 2020

A daughter was born to Sandra Fuentes and Kyle Stalsberg of Onalaska

Dec. 8, 2020

A daughter was born to Alyzey Ray and Daniel Coudrain of Onalaska

A son was born to Erica (Storandt) and Alan Manix of Onalaska

Dec. 9, 2020

A daughter was born to Katherine (Powers) and Elliott Pfuhl of La Crosse

Dec. 12, 2020

A daughter was born to Heather Novak and Anthony Tola of Decorah

Dec. 13, 2020

A son was born to Heather (Reynolds) and Phil Loehmer of Holmen

Dec. 15, 2020

A daughter was born to Katherine (Presser) and Corey Harris of Onalaska

