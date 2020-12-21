Gundersen Health

Dec. 3, 2020
A daughter was born to Hannah (Mahlum) and Nathan Flores of Holmen
Dec. 4, 2020
A daughter was born to Sandra Fuentes and Kyle Stalsberg of Onalaska
Dec. 8, 2020
A daughter was born to Alyzey Ray and Daniel Coudrain of Onalaska
A son was born to Erica (Storandt) and Alan Manix of Onalaska
Dec. 9, 2020
A daughter was born to Katherine (Powers) and Elliott Pfuhl of La Crosse
Dec. 12, 2020
A daughter was born to Heather Novak and Anthony Tola of Decorah
Dec. 13, 2020
A son was born to Heather (Reynolds) and Phil Loehmer of Holmen
Dec. 15, 2020
A daughter was born to Katherine (Presser) and Corey Harris of Onalaska
