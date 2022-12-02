Gundersen shares tips on how to treat respiratory infections

A recent surge in respiratory virus infections is making its way through schools, daycares and workplaces, and officials at Gundersen Health System are urging people to pay attention to their health and take appropriate steps, should they come down with an illness.

This year has been especially problematic, with the early onset of influenza season, rapidly spreading cases of RSV in children, and the still-present COVID-19 virus, in addition to seasonal colds. Though it’s almost certain that you’ll catch some sort of illness this winter, Megan Meller, infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System, says there are steps people can take to stay as healthy as possible.

“The best way to prevent yourself from getting really sick is to have a strong immune system, and you can do that by getting enough sleep, reducing stress, a balanced diet and getting enough exercise,” Meller said. “If you are feeling under the weather, ideally, you stay home and rest because that rest is going to help you bounce back faster. But if you are well enough to function, wear a mask.”

She added that good hand hygiene is another important way to stem to spread of germs.

However, if it’s been five to seven days and your symptoms haven’t improved, that’s when it’s time to seek help. Meller says the best first step would be to contact your primary care provider, who could ask to see you, if necessary. Visiting Gundersen ExpressCare, located in Festival Foods on Losey Boulevard in La Crosse, is another option.

For more severe cases that include chest pain or shortness of breath, for example, a visit to the emergency department is recommended, Meller said.

For further guidance, call Gundersen’s 24-hour Nurse Line at 608-775-4454. If an appointment is needed, contact your provider to set up an appointment through MyChart or by calling your local Gundersen clinic.