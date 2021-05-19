Gundersen, YMCA partner in new physical therapy space in Onalaska

Gundersen Health System and the La Crosse Area Family YMCA are partnering up on a new physical therapy space and services, the groups announced Wednesday.

The new space is set to open this fall at the R.W. Houser Family YWCA branch in Onalaska, pending any construction barriers, and is an example of community partnerships strengthening services in the area.

"Gundersen and the La Crosse Area Family YMCA have enjoyed a strong, positive, collaborative relationship for many years," Scott Rathgaber, MD, chief executive officer at Gundersen, said in a statement.

"The commitment to the Y Houser branch in Onalaska builds on the success of the Gundersen and Y Healthy Living Center at the Dahl branch in La Crosse, one of the first centers of its kind in the United States that opened in 2016," he said. "Together, we are creating healthier communities."

The new physical therapy space aims to improve access in the community and will include outpatient and orthopedic physical therapy, sports physical therapy, aquatic therapy and individual and group therapy programming.