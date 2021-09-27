HACC: Lots of free things for adults to do

The Holmen Area Community Center, located at 600 N. Holmen Drive in the new Skogen Boys & Girls Club, is a place where area adults can gather, learn and grow.

While membership is available, the center also offers several free programs open to the public! Whether you want to visit with friends for a cup of coffee, share a meal, or attend a free exercise class, we’ve got options for everyone! For a full list of our programs, be sure to visit www.holmencc.org/calendar.

Open hours

HACC Open Hours are 7:30-4:30 Monday through Friday.

Fitness class

Every day is an opportunity to be fitter, healthier, and happier! UW-Madison Extension Health and Wellbeing and the La Crosse County FoodWise program is offering a FREE evidence-based hybrid in-person and virtual StrongBodies strength training program in collaboration with HACC. This class is adaptable for all and no experience is necessary. Strength training has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis, and arthritis. Strength training also increases strength, muscle mass, and bone density. A 20-minute educational session will follow the 60 minute training each day. Address questions to karie.johnson@wisc.edu or 608-781-5045.

When: 9 a.m. Mondays & Wednesdays from Oct. 11-Dec. 15

Registration: https://go.wisc.edu/25h3h0 or in person October 6th 9:00 am at HACC

History program

Join us the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. for a FREE Holmen Area Historical Society program. Our next program is Monday, Oct. 4: “The History of a Community Newspaper: The Holmen Courier” featurinDeg guest speakers Gretchen and Dave Skoloda.

Social Security

Join local Edward Jones professionals as we discuss how important Social Security claiming strategies could be to your overall retirement goals

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Dinner available at 5:30

RSVP required: Contact Laurie at 608.399.1438 by Oct. 1.

Medicare

Introduction to the Medicare program. History and the terminology involved will be explained along with important dates to keep in mind for those approaching Medicare enrollment.

Meet your Instructor: Duane has been selling Medicare plans for over sixteen years in the tri-state area. He comes with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to making the hard to understand simple. He lives in Holmen along with his wife Sandra.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Senior meals

Join us at noon Monday-Friday for a free meal offered by the La Crosse ADRC. Individuals 60 years and older are welcome to attend, with a suggested donation of $3.75 per meal. Folks are always here early to play cards, so you are welcome to do so as well!

WAFER Food Pantry

The Mobile Food Pantry provides pre-packaged nonperishable packages as well as produce, dairy, meat, and fresh bakery to clients. All who are income eligible and La Crosse County residents are welcome to utilize these services. Any questions? Visit waferlacrosse.org/calendar or call 608.782.6003.

When: 4th Tuesday of each month, 4-5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

5:30-7 a.m. Adult Basketball

7-10 a.m. Walking Path

8-10 a.m. Pickleball

9-10:30 a.m. StrongBodies Fitness

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walking Path

1-3 p.m. Mahjong Club

6-7 p.m. "Holmen Area Historical Society - The History of a Community Newspaper: The Holmen Courier"

Tuesday, Oct. 5

7-10 a.m. Walking Path

10-11 a.m. Active Older Adult Fitness

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walking Path

1-2 p.m. “Scotts Bluff National Monument”- SLN

5-7:30 p.m. Building Positive Relationships with Children who Have Experienced Trauma

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Trivia

Wednesday, Oct. 6

7-10 a.m. Walking Path

9-10:30 StrongBodies Fitness

10-10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walking Path

1-2 p.m. Bingo!

6-7:30 p.m. Knitting Club

Thursday, Oct. 7

7-10 a.m. Walking Path

10-11 a.m. Active Older Adult Fitness

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walking Path

1-3 p.m. Pickleball

3-3:45 p.m. Butts & Guts

Friday, Oct. 8

7-10 a.m. Walking Path

11-2 p.m. Walking Path

Saturday, Oct. 9

9:30-11:30 a.m. Nature Journaling

Upcoming Events

"Return to Hearst Castle: From Campsite to Castle Julia Morgan,

Architect: (SLN), Oct. 12, 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday Night Trivia, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

"Decorating Tips & Ideas by Becky Chrisinger of Welcome Home" Oct. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Forest Bathing Walk, Oct. 17, 2-3 p.m.

Tuesday Night Trivia, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

Wafer Mobile Food Pantry, Oct. 26, 4:30-6 p.m.

October Book Club: “Rosie Colored Glasses” by Brianna Wolfson, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0