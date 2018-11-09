Instead of begging for sweet treats, Holmen area youth and adult supporters collected nonperishable foods, toiletries, infant supplies and household products for local families in need.
This year’s drive resulted in more 11,500 items collected.
Organized by Holmen Lutheran Church Service Ministry Team, the annual Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat was held Halloween night. Organizers trace the food drive’s beginnings to 2001.
Volunteers from five local congregations, student groups from Holmen High School and other volunteers formed teams to canvas the community to collect the donations.
The donations collected from the households are brought to Holmen Lutheran to be sorted and piled on tables set up in the church’s lower level.
Several other volunteers are also at the church to help with the sorting of like items. Then the next evening, families in the School District of Holmen are invited to come to the church to select items they need. More than 100 families benefit from the generosity of the Holmen community event.
Planning for Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat begins in the summer.
Much of the planning this year focused on finding multiple forms of media and enlisting high school students to develop marketing material which were then shared with local businesses and other organizations to help promote the event.
