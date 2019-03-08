MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has scheduled a series of open house meetings March 11-14, including one in Onalaska, to present gypsy moth aerial treatment plans.
The Onalaska open house will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave.
“The gypsy moth is a serious invasive pest that threatens our forests and urban trees. It can have a negative impact on Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery and tourism industries,” said Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP’s gypsy moth program.
Beginning in May and continuing through July, DATCP plans to treat selected areas in western Wisconsin using low-flying planes.
A total of about 116,618 acres at 49 sites in 16 counties are scheduled for treatment. These areas have been identified as having increasing populations of gypsy moth, a destructive non-native insect with an appetite for hundreds of different species of trees and shrubs.
Counties scheduled to receive aerial treatments and estimated acreage include: La Crosse, (20,344), Buffalo (5,183) and Vernon.
Gypsy moth program staff will present information regarding treatment plans at these sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff, learn more about the gypsy moth, and view maps of treatment areas.
