Set for this weekend, the 14th Annual Mayfair Arts Fair is one of West Salem’s surest signs of spring and one of the better places in the Coulee Region to find a unique Mother’s Day gift. But it’s also a crucial fundraiser for the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts.
“This is pretty much the one and only large fundraiser that the Heider Center Arts Board does annually,” Arts Director Dan Heerts said. “It provides funds for all that we do — the performances and the arts shows and all the logistics that make those things possible.”
This years’ event — held from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. in the Commons area of the high school — has a lot going on. “We’ve got vendors from across the upper Midwest,” Heerts said. “They’re bringing painting jewelry, stained glass, woodcarving, metal sculpture, jewelry and more.”
Admission is free and in addition to the art show there will be a silent auction, door prizes, art activities for kids and performances by the West Salem High School jazz ensembles. Concessions will be available and Big Boar Catering will be offering a pulled pork dinner for $10 a ticket.
In keeping with the springtime theme there will be a plant sale put on by Cottage Grove Nursery. “Everything they sell they donate to the Heider Center Arts Board,” Heerts said. Meanwhile members of the Arts Board have made up customized specialty baskets for the silent auction.
“Those might include anything from a spa visit or a massage to dinner and a movie,” Heerts said.
Heerts said there’s actually a twofold purpose for Mayfair.
“Besides raising funds to cover the cost of our performances and other performances, it’s when we always announce our new season,” he said. “People can get the first glimpse of the 2019-20 season and even buy tickets if they want.”
