The 2018-19 exhibition season at the Marie W. Heider Regional Art Center comes to an end this month with shows by two prolific local artists.
Ettrick’s Sharon Christensen is presenting a show called “Watercolors of Wisconsin.”
Her most popular works are Wisconsin farm scenes. “I’ve been doing that style for a long time — maybe 15 or 20 years,” Christensen said. She grew up on a dairy farm near Monroe and she says those kind of rural surroundings have always inspired her.
After receiving her art degree from UW-Whitewater, Christensen taught art in Racine for 10 years before moving to the Coulee Region. Her style is a little different from most watercolor artists.
“A lot of people think of watercolor art as having a kind of ‘washy’ look,” Christensen said. “But my style is more tight and defined. It’s very controlled and I show a lot of detail. I call it ‘idealized realism.’”
She also uses a lot of bright colors, which she thinks prompts the kinds of reactions she gets at art fairs. “People often say, ‘Oh, this looks so happy, so joyful!’” Christensen said.
The main part of her show will be group of watercolors she did using the shape of the state as the starting point for a series featuring the kind of images common to Wisconsin.
The other featured artist in the show — Lynn Wierzbicki — is bringing her oil paintings. Although she’s lived in West Salem for 30 years, Wierzbicki has taught art all over the country, including Massachusetts, Ohio and Oklahoma.
Obviously, she’s also taught her children and grandchildren because, in what is probably a first for the Heider Center, Wierzbicki’s show is truly a family affair.
Besides her oil paintings, the show will feature artwork from her daughter Abigail and four of her grandchildren ranging in age from 12 on down to three. In addition, her daughter Angela from Angela Marie Photography in Onalaska will be displaying some of her artistic photographs. “She has always been interested in photography,” Wierzbicki said of Angela.
Wierzbicki is delighted that that her kids and grandkids are in the show with her. “I wanted to include them,” she said. “And I’m so excited that each have their own creativity. It’s a neat thing to see it passed on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.