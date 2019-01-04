The art exhibit at the Marie W. Heider Center in West Salem through January is unlike any area show in recent memory.
“Of Wings and Water” features Trempealeau artist Cary Wyninger and Decorah artist Jennifer Fisher Jones.
What makes this show different is the collaborative process used by Jones and Wyninger. Accomplished artists in their own right, the two first encountered each other’s work when they exhibited at Gallery M in La Crescent. That led to a friendship and the desire to try something new.
“We admired each other’s work and decided to try collaboration,” Jones recalled.
That was about a year and a half ago. Their method of working involves one artist starting a painting, then handing it off to the other. Sometimes the work is passed back and forth several times before completion.
Jones admitted that the unusual procedure takes a special kind of attitude.
“It’s an interesting process,” she said. “It requires you not to be too attached to your work, but it’s also kind of freeing. It keeps me from taking myself too seriously — it's just paint after all.”
Wyninger agreed that the process requires a certain amount of ego surrender. “We try to be respectful and open-minded,” she said. “It’s kind of a dance or a balance between us.”
Asked when she knows it’s time to hand off a painting to Jones, Wyninger had difficulty putting the decision into words. “It’s really more of a feeling,” she said. “I’ll leave a space open or maybe leave a base color.”
In the works they create together, the two artists paint in oils. In her own work however, Wyninger will also use inks, pencil and pastels. She got her degree in fine arts from Viterbo in 2002 and has been exhibiting in the area since then.
That work often features birds and feathers so the “Wings” portion of the show’s title definitely refers to her. Meanwhile, the “Water” belongs to Jones. “She works with a lot of brush stroke and does a lot of water-themed things that are ‘flowy,’” Wyninger said.
Jones, who grew up in Iowa, got her studio major from Macalester College. She taught art in California and has worked in art galleries around the country. Her husband’s job at Luther College in Decorah brought her back to the Midwest.
“I was always creating, but got back to full-time art in 2014,” Jones said. “Since then it’s been going gangbusters.”
People can judge for themselves how well the two artists’ styles meld, since, in addition to their collaborative efforts, both artists will be bringing some of their individual works to the Heider show. That show will also feature the Ukrainian eggs of Jane Bangsberg in the glass cases.
The reception for all three artists will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10.
