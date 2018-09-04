It would be close to impossible for retired art teacher Margaret Ewert to separate her life and her art.
“When I became a pilot and learned how to fly, suddenly I was doing airplanes,” Ewert recalled. “And when I went to Canada on a fishing trips, I ended up doing rocks and trees.”
Those are just two examples of why Ewert’s September show at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts is entitled “Narratives of My Life in Art.”
The show tells the story of an adventurous woman who had the courage to follow her dreams at a time when doing so was not encouraged.
Growing up in Virginia in the '60s, Ewert remembers feeling sad when her high school art teacher took her aside and said, “You say you want to be in art, but maybe you need to take shorthand and typing because you’ll never make any money in art.”
Fortunately for Ewert -- and for the thousands of Coulee Region students she’s taught and inspired over the years -- she decided not to heed that advice.
Ewert says she had hoped to go to college in the Washington, D.C., area, but even back then that was just too expensive. After extensively researching other schools, she enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse because of its well-respected art program.
“I always assumed I was going back east, but that never happened -- it’s so beautiful here,” Ewert said. After getting her teaching certificate, Ewert taught art for 31 years in area schools -- at Sparta High School, G-E-T Elementary School and Logan Middle School.
She’s also taught interior design at Western Technical College and her teaching techniques have been featured in educational magazines.
During her 31 years of regular teaching, Ewert somehow found the time to teach art in Dubna, Russia and Bristol, England, become a pilot, work as a summer travel guide for EF Educational Tours -- and even make a trip around the world by herself.
Fifteen years ago, Ewert retired to Florida, but she still has a cottage in Onalaska and returns to the area every spring and summer to substitute teach and participate in summer school enrichment art programs for the La Crosse School District (this summer she taught cartooning and sculpture).
“ I believe in ‘paying it forward,’” Ewert said.
According to Ewert, her Heider show will include about 34 pieces. There are acrylic paintings, a watercolor, pen and ink sketches and even a few photographs. Ewert insisted that the show is not a retrospective.
“What I want to show is the last 18 years or so,” she said. “Art really does touch everything -- I want people to realize that all art experiences can be a part of the narrative of your life.”
Ewert said that one of the reasons she comes back to the La Crosse area every year is the camaraderie she shares with fellow art teachers. Every Wednesday the group members who call themselves the “RATS” (retired art teachers) get together to draw and sketch.
They visit typical sites like parks and gardens but they also gather at not-so-typical sites like farms, museums, cafes and boat clubs. One year they went to churches every week—another year they went strictly to bars.
“It (the process) takes us to places I never knew we had,” Ewert said. “Have you ever been to Dave’s Guitar Shop? I had no idea they had a museum there.” Ewert said her show will also include quite a few of the sketches she’s made while on RAT outings. “You’d be surprised -- you can find art anywhere,” she said.
While Ewert’s works will be featured on the walls of the Heider Center Art Gallery during September, the cases there will exhibit the work of Les Langreck.
A retired tool-and-die maker from Onalaska, Langreck has been woodworking as a hobby for most of his life. His show -- entitled “Woodcraft by Les” -- will feature bowls made of red cedar, maple, oak and other fine woods.
