HHS alumni challenge to aid community center

Alumni of Holmen High School are rallying to help raise money to reach the $3.5 million goal for the proposed Holmen Boys & Girls Club/Community Center.

Representatives from a variety of classes are hosting an alumni challenge on Facebook to see which class might be able to raise the most money toward this community project.

This HHS alumni challenge is called the Pay It Forward campaign to encourage Holmen graduates to give back to the community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pay It Forward campaign will take place from Jan. 18 through Feb. 2 and several classes already have representatives signed on to take the lead.

If you would like to get more involved in this campaign, are not a Facebook user or want to promote the BGC/Community Center project, contact Laurie Kessler at llkhhs74@gmail.com or Kelly Dunn at kellydunn321@gmail.com.

The combined efforts of the Boys & Girls Club and the Holmen community have raised $2.5 million so far, with $1 million still to raise.

Construction is set to begin on the interior of the facility in early February. You can obtain more information or make a donation at www.holmencc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0