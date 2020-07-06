Hidden Heroes: Diaper dispensary serves as gateway to stronger families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

If Americans have learned nothing so far during the pandemic, they’ve realized how the majority of the people around them, perhaps even themselves, are perilously close to financial hardship.

For many, missing even one paycheck can mean the difference between medications in their bodies or food on their tables or, in the case of young families, diapers for their babies.

That’s a choice Nell Saunders-Scott, Shana Berg and Elizabeth Digby-Britten of The Parenting Place didn’t want any family to face. So while other hidden helpers in the community ensured access to food and medication, they became hidden heroes to ensure access to diapers in a program that promotes far more than just dry bottoms.

The Parenting Place, a nonprofit organization that aims to help families give children a positive and loving start in life, began a diaper bank in 2015 to help ensure families could get diapers when they weren’t able to purchase them.

Diapers aren’t something most would think about unless they have young children, said Berg, a mother to grown children.