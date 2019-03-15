History was the order of the day Feb. 28 at the Holmen Middle School with eighth-graders presenting their National History Day projects to judges.

The theme for this year’s National History Day season is “Tragedy and Triumph in History.”

Those projects selected by the judges as top-of-the line are eligible to compete at the regional competition at UW-La Crosse March 27.

Students could develop projects as an individual or as a group and present their research with an individual exhibit, a group exhibit, an individual website, a group website, a documentary, an individual performance, a group performance or a historical paper.

Holmen Middle School students qualifying to go on to regional competition:

Historical Papers

Kaela Hanks—Serum Run to Nome

Emily Mattson—Branch Rickey

Allie Oines—Katherine Johnson

Carly Schindler—Endangered Species Act

Individual Exhibits

Kareese Kruger—ALS

Lily Cunningham—Oregon Trail

Konner Gossman—Titanic

Lileigh Pietrek—Harper Lee

Group Exhibits

Emily Nelson, Taylor Pellowski—1968 Olympic Protest

Ella Hafner, Nora Lee—Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire

Taylor Bembnister, Hannah Rieck—Space Race

Kyla Christnovich, Ava George—Wilma Rudolph

Individual Websites

Owen Bringe—Bracero Program

Carter Dobkoski—Near Extinction of Bald Eagles

Taylor Clayton—Kristallnacht

Madeline Elsen—Voting Rights Act of 1964

Group Websites

Jake Grokowsky, Michael Herbers—Battle of the Bulge

Tyrus McCoy, Drew Tengblad, Reid Tengblad—Wisconsin Spearfishing Protests

Emma Anderson, Annabel Reitzel—Sojourner Truth

Kiera Cash, Connor Liudahl—White Rose

Individual Performance

Peighton Adkins—Theodora Winton Youmans

Annamarie Johnson—Frances Perkins

Elianna Picha—MASH in the Korean War

Emma Weber—Bubonic Plague

Group Performance

Helen Bridgeforth, Saveah Nelson—Amber Hagerman

Lillie Fredrickson, Jenna Mashak, Josye Olson—Helen Keller

Individual Documentary

Elliot Lacasse—Queen

Molly Twitchell—Dickey Chapelle

Kendal Nissen—Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire

Group Documentary

Peighton Jernander, Kyla Keane—Beethoven

Allan Fox, Jacob Zagrodnick—Assassination of Franz Ferdinand

