History was the order of the day Feb. 28 at the Holmen Middle School with eighth-graders presenting their National History Day projects to judges.
The theme for this year’s National History Day season is “Tragedy and Triumph in History.”
Those projects selected by the judges as top-of-the line are eligible to compete at the regional competition at UW-La Crosse March 27.
Students could develop projects as an individual or as a group and present their research with an individual exhibit, a group exhibit, an individual website, a group website, a documentary, an individual performance, a group performance or a historical paper.
Holmen Middle School students qualifying to go on to regional competition:
Historical Papers
Kaela Hanks—Serum Run to Nome
Emily Mattson—Branch Rickey
Allie Oines—Katherine Johnson
Carly Schindler—Endangered Species Act
Individual Exhibits
Kareese Kruger—ALS
Lily Cunningham—Oregon Trail
Konner Gossman—Titanic
Lileigh Pietrek—Harper Lee
Group Exhibits
Emily Nelson, Taylor Pellowski—1968 Olympic Protest
Ella Hafner, Nora Lee—Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire
Taylor Bembnister, Hannah Rieck—Space Race
Kyla Christnovich, Ava George—Wilma Rudolph
Individual Websites
Owen Bringe—Bracero Program
Carter Dobkoski—Near Extinction of Bald Eagles
Taylor Clayton—Kristallnacht
Madeline Elsen—Voting Rights Act of 1964
Group Websites
Jake Grokowsky, Michael Herbers—Battle of the Bulge
Tyrus McCoy, Drew Tengblad, Reid Tengblad—Wisconsin Spearfishing Protests
Emma Anderson, Annabel Reitzel—Sojourner Truth
Kiera Cash, Connor Liudahl—White Rose
Individual Performance
Peighton Adkins—Theodora Winton Youmans
Annamarie Johnson—Frances Perkins
Elianna Picha—MASH in the Korean War
Emma Weber—Bubonic Plague
Group Performance
Helen Bridgeforth, Saveah Nelson—Amber Hagerman
Lillie Fredrickson, Jenna Mashak, Josye Olson—Helen Keller
Individual Documentary
Elliot Lacasse—Queen
Molly Twitchell—Dickey Chapelle
Kendal Nissen—Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire
Group Documentary
Peighton Jernander, Kyla Keane—Beethoven
Allan Fox, Jacob Zagrodnick—Assassination of Franz Ferdinand
