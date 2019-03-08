Former Holmen High School golfer Travis Becker has been selected Wisconsin PGA teacher of the year for the second time in five years.
Becker graduated from Holmen in 1991 and played golf all four years on the varsity team.
He is director of instruction at the Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Lab.
The award recognizes individuals who provide outstanding services as a golf teacher, innovator and coach. Because of his teaching success, Becker is the only coach in Wisconsin to lead PGA Junior League All Star teams in two different regions to a state championship.
Becker’s junior golf programs now reach more than 400 kids annually, and he has performed more than 15,000 golf lessons. Additionally, he previously received the WPGA teacher of the year honor in 2015, and was also named assistant golf professional of the Year in 2009.
“I am thrilled yet humbled to be selected as the 2019 Wisconsin PGA Teacher of the Year,” Becker said. “I’m passionate about developing relationships with golfers and helping them improve their game, and I’m thankful to be able to do that through my work at the Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Academy.”
