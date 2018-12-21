The Holmen Village Board has approved a rezoning petition for another multi-family residential development project.
The village board voted at its Dec. 13 meeting to change the zoning of about 7.12 acres located north of Walden Court and south of Hwy. 53 from agriculture to multi-family residential.
The rezoning request made by the Gamroth Revocable Trust complies with the village’s comprehensive plan.
“The development would serve as a buffer between the single-family residential and a proposed commercial project (to the west),” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “At this time, we don’t know what they’ll propose.”
The Holmen Planning Commission held a public hearing for the rezoning petition at its Nov. 27 meeting. A neighbor of the Gamroth property asked at the hearing how the development would affect Cedarburg Lane. He was told the roadway would be extended into the rezoned property and would not be a deadend street when development gets underway.
The commissioners voted during its November meeting to send the petition on to the board with its recommendation for approval.
Festival service
The village board also approved a recommendation forwarded by the Holmen Finance and Personnel Committee to approve a change of premise for the Class A retail combination alcohol license at the Holmen Festival Food store.
The Holmen store owned and operated by Skogen’s Foodliner Inc. is planning to offer online shopping and curbside pickup service. The store located at 123 Hale Drive is one of the company’s stores selected to provide the convenience.
To make a purchase, customers can place an order online by providing credit card and other pertinent information. When the order is placed, a store employee, serving as an in-store shopper for the customer, fills the order. Online shoppers can then collect and pay for their orders at the Click N Go pick-up door on the west side of the supermarket at their convenience between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Because of alcohol regulations, orders for liquor will not be accepted after 3 p.m. for same-day pick up; customers picking up the order will be required to show a valid ID. Sales can be denied to customers showing evidence of being under the influence at the time of pickup.
Budget amendment
The Holmen Village Board also approved a resolution to amend the 2018 budget to accurately reflect the revenues and expenditures made this year.
The resolution is needed as the village submits this year’s income and expenditures in preparation for the village’s annual audit.
