Holmen Area Community Center gets new brand, logo

The Holmen Area Community Center will present a unique opportunity for adults to influence the youth in our community because we will be in the same facility with a new Boys & Girls Club and with some students from the School District of Holmen.
It will be the only Boys & Girls club in the Midwest with a shared facility once we open in September. This new partnership also created an opportunity to update the image in our logo and change the colors in the logo to show our ties to the community.
Rebranding is a common practice for organizations, and the COVID-19 pandemic provided an unexpected opportunity to update our logo.
Holmen High School alumni Sam Schroeder, Class of 2008, lives and works in Seattle, Washington, and was home visiting his parents when travel restrictions were put in place.
Sam was going to be working from “home” in Holmen for the next couple of months and while in high school, had a strong interest and talent in art, winning several awards.
When asked to update the logo to reflect the new direction of the community center project, Sam shared these comments:
“The first thing I did was remind myself what makes a great community. People in a community look and think differently but find common ground. People in a community are different ages but respect and take in the wisdom of all, young and old. People in a community look out for each other and lift each other up to make sure we are all moving forward together. People in a community take pride in their community. I wanted everything from the formatting down to the colors of the logo to reflect all of that, while also reflecting on the original logo that has represented the hard work and dedication of so many in our community for so many.
Sam is now back working in Seattle, but has left a mark that will serve his community well.
