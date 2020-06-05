Holmen Area Community Center seeks input

If you have driven by the former Festival Foods building in Holmen lately, it is easy to see that much progress has been made as the new Holmen Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse/Community Center is really taking shape.
Progress is going well with the grand opening date still on point for this fall as the dream of bringing programming and services to citizens of all ages is becoming a reality.
Thanks to the generosity of Dave and Barb Skogen, this facility will be owned and operated by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse in partnership with the School District of Holmen and the Holmen Area Community Center.
The transformation of the existing building has been most impressive as space is being created that includes two gymnasiums, several classrooms, conference rooms, a dance studio, music and art areas, school age and teen space as well as a large community room intended to bring people together.
While physical space and brick and mortar are all that can be seen right now, the most important part of this project will be the people who walk through the doors.
Serving those people in a way that meets their needs to learn, grow and thrive is the ultimate goal of this project and to do that the Holmen Area Community Center is asking for your input as we begin to plan for those important programs, activities and events.
Each partnership entity is responsible for the development of their own programming plan with some overlap intended to bridge generations, but gathering information from the people who live here is a critical element to get it right.
So, here is your chance to voice your perspective about what will happen as we begin this incredible journey and you can do that by taking ten minutes of your time to complete an online survey which can be found at http://holmencc.org/survey/. You can also find this survey on the HACC website (holmencc.org) or on our Facebook page and if you prefer a hard copy, please contact Laurie Kessler at 608-386-1749.
The deadline for completing this critical information is June 15, so please raise your voice and share your thoughts – we need you! Thank you so much.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!