Holmen Area Community Center
Holmen Area Community Center

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming. Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.  HACC hours are: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Monday, July 26

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

• 3-4 p.m. Garden Toolbox Series

Tuesday, July 27

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 4:30-6 p.m. WAFER Mobile Food Pantry

• 6-7 p.m. July Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Trivia

Wednesday, July 28

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours

• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour

• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!

• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm

• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba

• 6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness

Thursday, July 29

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors

• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. HACC Kayak Excursion

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults

• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym

Friday, July 30

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging

• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike

Highlighted Upcoming Events

• Friday Winery Tours with HACC, Aug.6th, 12-6 p.m.

• WisCorps Nature Hour, August 10th, 1-2 p.m.

• Tuesday Night Trivia, August 10th, 6-7:30 p.m.

• HACC Kayak Excursion, August 18th, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• HACC/BGC Community Celebration, August 19th, 5-7 p.m.

• August Book Club: The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah, August 24th, 6-7 p.m.

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our programs below! Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard.

Become a member today! Visit www.holmencc.org/membership or stop in between 7:30 and 4:30 Monday through Friday!

HACC Open Hours, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday

Monday, Aug. 2

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

Tuesday, Aug. 3

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

Wednesday, Aug. 4

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours

• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour

• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!

• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm

• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba

Thursday, Aug. 5

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors

• 2-3 p.m. Nature Journaling Workshop

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults

• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym

Friday, Aug. 6

• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path

• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging

• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike

• 12-6 p.m. Friday Winery Tours with HACC

• 1:30–2:30 p.m. Joy Through Watercolor Painting

Highlighted Upcoming Events

• Good Morning Holmen!, Aug. 9,10-11 p.m. (VIRTUAL)

• WisCorps Nature Hour, Aug. 10, 1-2 p.m.

• Tuesday Night Trivia, Aug. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

• HACC Kayak Excursion, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• HACC/BGC Community Celebration, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m.

• August Book Club: The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah, Aug. 24, 6-7 p.m.

