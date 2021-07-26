The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming. Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard. HACC hours are: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Monday, July 26
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
• 3-4 p.m. Garden Toolbox Series
Tuesday, July 27
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 4:30-6 p.m. WAFER Mobile Food Pantry
• 6-7 p.m. July Book Club: Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine
• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Trivia
Wednesday, July 28
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours
• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour
• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!
• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm
• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba
• 6-6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness
Thursday, July 29
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. HACC Kayak Excursion
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults
• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym
Friday, July 30
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike
Highlighted Upcoming Events
• Friday Winery Tours with HACC, Aug.6th, 12-6 p.m.
• WisCorps Nature Hour, August 10th, 1-2 p.m.
• Tuesday Night Trivia, August 10th, 6-7:30 p.m.
• HACC Kayak Excursion, August 18th, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• HACC/BGC Community Celebration, August 19th, 5-7 p.m.
• August Book Club: The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah, August 24th, 6-7 p.m.
Become a member today! Visit www.holmencc.org/membership or stop in between 7:30 and 4:30 Monday through Friday!
Monday, Aug. 2
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
Wednesday, Aug. 4
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours
• 12:30-1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour
• 1-2 p.m. Bingo!
• 2-3 p.m. Coloring Calm
• 5-5:45 p.m. Zumba
Thursday, Aug. 5
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9-10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors
• 2-3 p.m. Nature Journaling Workshop
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults
• 6-8 p.m. Adult Open Gym
Friday, Aug. 6
• 7-10 a.m. Walking Path
• 9:30-10:15 a.m. Actively Aging
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. Community Hike
• 12-6 p.m. Friday Winery Tours with HACC
• 1:30–2:30 p.m. Joy Through Watercolor Painting
Highlighted Upcoming Events
• Good Morning Holmen!, Aug. 9,10-11 p.m. (VIRTUAL)
• WisCorps Nature Hour, Aug. 10, 1-2 p.m.
• Tuesday Night Trivia, Aug. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.