Here’s a rundown of emergency calls to the Holmen Area Fire Department the week of June 23-29.
Total calls — 20
EMS — 12
Fire — 8, including residential fire alarm, automated fire alarm at Holmen High School, report of burning odors and a natural gas line struck by contractors.
Calls came from town of Holland (2), town of Onalaska (1) and village of Holmen (17).
