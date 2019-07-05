{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a rundown of emergency calls to the Holmen Area Fire Department the week of June 23-29.

Total calls — 20

EMS — 12

Fire — 8, including residential fire alarm, automated fire alarm at Holmen High School, report of burning odors and a natural gas line struck by contractors.

Calls came from town of Holland (2), town of Onalaska (1) and village of Holmen (17).

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.