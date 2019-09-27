Here are calls for assistance to the Holmen Area Fire Department:
Sept. 15-21
Total calls: 17
EMS: 16
Fire: 1 (commercial vehicle fire)
Town of Holland: 3
Town of Onalaska: 4
Village of Holmen: 10
Sept. 8-14
Total calls: 18
EMS: 15
Fire: 3 (1 residential smoke detector activation — no smoke; 1 assisted living automatic fire alarm — nothing found; 1 natural gas line struck, gas leak, odor investigation)
Town of Holland: 0
Town of Onalaska: 2
Village of Holmen: 16
Sept. 1-7
Total Calls: 16
EMS: 12
Fire: 4 (2 residential smoke detector activation — no smoke; 2 natural gas line struck, gas leak, odor investigation)
Town of Holland: 1
Town of Onalaska: 2
Village of Holmen: 13
Aug. 25-31
Total calls: 14
EMS: 11
Fire: 3 (1 vehicle accident — rollover, no injuries; 1 residential carbon monoxide detector activation — no readings; 1 underground natural gas line struck, gas leak)
Town of Holland: 1
Town of Onalaska: 2
Village of Holmen: 11
