Holmen area fire calls
Holmen area fire calls

Here are our weekly run numbers for the Holmen Area Fire District:

Nov. 3-8:

Total Calls 19

EMS 17

Fire 2

(1) – Residential CO Alarms

(1) – 2 vehicle accident

Town of Holland (3)

Town of Onalaska (3)

Village of Holmen (13)

Nov. 10-16

Total Calls 27

EMS 24

Fire 3

(1) – Residential CO Alarms

(1) – Single vehicle accident

Town of Holland (10)

Town of Onalaska (5)

Village of Holmen (12)

Nov. 17-23

Total Calls 15

EMS 12

Fire 3

(1) – Residential Fire Alarms

(2) – Assist Holmen PD

Town of Holland (3)

Town of Onalaska (1)

Village of Holmen (11)

