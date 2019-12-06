Holmen area fire calls

Here are our weekly run numbers for the Holmen Area Fire District:
Nov. 3-8:
Total Calls 19
EMS 17
Fire 2
(1) – Residential CO Alarms
(1) – 2 vehicle accident
Town of Holland (3)
Town of Onalaska (3)
Village of Holmen (13)
Nov. 10-16
Total Calls 27
EMS 24
Fire 3
(1) – Residential CO Alarms
(1) – Single vehicle accident
Town of Holland (10)
Town of Onalaska (5)
Village of Holmen (12)
Nov. 17-23
Total Calls 15
EMS 12
Fire 3
(1) – Residential Fire Alarms
(2) – Assist Holmen PD
Town of Holland (3)
Town of Onalaska (1)
Village of Holmen (11)