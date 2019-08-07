Here are fire calls for the Holmen Area Fire District for July 28 through Aug. 3:

Total Calls 22

EMS 18

Fire 4 -- motor vehicle, accident, odor investigation, grass fire and residential smoke detector activation.

Town of Holland -- 2 calls

Town of Onalaska -- 5 calls

Village of Holmen -- 21 calls

