Here are fire calls for the Holmen Area Fire District for July 28 through Aug. 3:
Total Calls 22
EMS 18
Fire 4 -- motor vehicle, accident, odor investigation, grass fire and residential smoke detector activation.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Town of Holland -- 2 calls
Town of Onalaska -- 5 calls
Village of Holmen -- 21 calls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.