Holmen Area Historical Society cancels 2020 programs
0 comments

Holmen Area Historical Society cancels 2020 programs

  • 0

The Holmen Area Historical Society is cancelling its programs for the remainder of 2020.

Organizers said the decision was made because of the high risk of coronavirus spread and because many of the group’s members are in a vulnerable age group.

Lynne Valiquette, program coordinator, says the historical society hopes to resume meetings once the threat clears.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News