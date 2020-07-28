Holmen Area Historical Society cancels 2020 programs

The Holmen Area Historical Society is cancelling its programs for the remainder of 2020.
Organizers said the decision was made because of the high risk of coronavirus spread and because many of the group’s members are in a vulnerable age group.
Lynne Valiquette, program coordinator, says the historical society hopes to resume meetings once the threat clears.
