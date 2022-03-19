The Holmen Area Historical Society invites the public to presentations of some of Holmen Middle School’s top National History Day projects. This year’s theme is “Debate and Diplomacy in History,” a very relevant topic. We never fail to be impressed by the poise and scholarship of these eighth grade historians. The event will be held in person at the Holmen Area Community Center on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. Masks are optional.
Holmen Area Historical Society invites public to HMS show
