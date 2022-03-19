 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen Area Historical Society invites public to HMS show

  • 0
Ava Keleman

Ava Keleman and her exhibit about the stock market crash of 1929.

 Contributed photo

The Holmen Area Historical Society invites the public to presentations of some of Holmen Middle School’s top National History Day projects. This year’s theme is “Debate and Diplomacy in History,” a very relevant topic. We never fail to be impressed by the poise and scholarship of these eighth grade historians. The event will be held in person at the Holmen Area Community Center on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. Masks are optional.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAT OF THE WEEK: Para

CAT OF THE WEEK: Para

Para spent some time in a great foster home learning to love people, and she is now ready to find her forever home. She is a timid little lady…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News