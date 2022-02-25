Holmen Area Historical Society to chat with first woman sheriff March 7

“A Conversation with Sylvia Boma, La Crosse County’s First Female Sheriff” will be offered virtually via partner, Holmen Area Community Center, at 6 pm on Monday, March 7.

Boma will talk about her road to becoming the first woman elected sheriff, the challenges of the job, and the changes she facilitated. Zoom registration is available on HACC’s site calendar: holmencc.org The program will also be streamed by HACC on Facebook Live.