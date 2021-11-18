Holmen Area Rotary Club to host Holidays in the Park to raise funds for the Holmen Boys and Girls Club

Companies, organizations and families can show off their tree decorating skill by purchasing one of the 75 trees set up in Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park.

The trees will be illuminated every evening from Dec 4 to Jan. 1. Visitors to the display can vote on their favorite tree. On the weekend evenings there will be entertainment in the park band shell. All funds raised go towards the Holmen Boys and Girls Club.

The participating tree in each category with the most votes win a special $250 donation made in their name to the HBNG club.

WHO: Any business, organization or individual can purchase a tree to decorate and compete.

WHEN: Trees are available to decorate, starting Saturday Nov. 20 until Nov. 28. Opening ceremony and initial tree illumination ceremony will be Dec 4 at 5:30 at the end of the Jingle Fest Parade. Trees will be illuminated every night until Jan. 1. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 4-6 p.m., club members will be available to take votes and serve hot cocoa.

WHERE: Halfway Creek Park, 408 First Ave. W., Holmen, WI 54636

CONTACT: Purchase a tree to decorate at https://harc-holidays-in-the-park.eventbrite.com/

More info:Rotary Club of Holmen Area (holmenarearotary.org). Any questions can be directed to Helen Lethlean at helenlethlean@gmail.com

