Holmen Area Rotary Club to present AED units to area businesses

An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is an important lifesaving device used to treat individuals experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest. The Holmen Area Rotary Club has established a program to place more AEDs in the community. Winona State University nursing students helped us identify strategic placement of the units. The goal is to encourage more businesses to have one of these life-saving devices available.

On Thursday, April 7, at 1 p.m., the club will present four area businesses with a new AED unit at the Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N Holmen Drive. We will be joined by representatives from the La Crosse Fire Department and 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education.

The final round of AED placements will be made in May. Holmen area businesses that are interested in receiving an AED can apply at https://holmenarearotary.org. Any questions can be directed to Kelly Dunn at holmenrotary@outlook.com

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. We connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0