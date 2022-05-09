Holmen Area Rotary Club to present remaining 4 AED units to local Businesses and organizations

Holmen Area Rotary Club to present its final AED units to local businesses and organizations.

An AED is an important lifesaving device used to treat individuals experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest. The Holmen Area Rotary Club has established a program to place more AEDs in the community. Nursing students from Winona State University helped identify strategic placement of the units.

On April 7, the Holmen Area Rotary Club presented 5 businesses with AED Units to place in their businesses. The recipients were Be Fit Gym, Ace Hardware, Features Sports Bar and Grill, Drugan’s Castle Mound Golf and the Holmen Community Center.

On Wednesday, May 18, the club will present the remaining four AEDs during its 7 a.m. weekly meeting at the Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive. The recipients will be the Red Pines Bar and Grill, Holmen Locker and Meat Market, Optical Fashions and the Onalaska Town Hall.

The 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education Organization has announced a basic AED training at the Holmen Community Center. The trainings are from 7 to 8 p.m. May 25 or from 2 to 3 p.m.

Anyone can register online at www.holmencc.org. Any questions can be directed to Kelly Dunn at holmenrotary@outlook.com

