After five years of planning and a reversal in the project a few years ago, construction on Holmen’s new wastewater treatment plant is on track.
At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Holmen Village Board voted to award the construction contract to Olympic Builders. The Holmen-based general contractor submitted the low bid of $11,532,294, underbidding four other bidders.
The village’s Personnel and Finance Committee was informed at its July 10 meeting the costs for the project could be 20 to 25 percent higher than expected because of changes in federal steel tariffs and a nationwide labor shortage.
“We were pleased at the prices that came in,” said Jerry Doriott, project engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. of Chippewa Falls. “The engineer’s estimate was over $13 million. It will be the largest wastewater treatment plant project Olympic has done.”
According to Doriott, Olympic Builders constructed a wastewater treatment plant in Cadott, which is half the size of the proposed improvement project for Holmen.
Olympic was also the general contractor for the village’s new police department and the public library.
The village had hoped to start the upgrade this past spring, but the design phase took longer than anticipated. The construction is now projected to begin this fall. The previous timeline expected completion next fall, but with the change in the schedule, the project could run into 2020.
The current treatment plant was built in 1982 and was designed to handle between 5,000 and 8,000 users. The upgrade is based on a projected population growth of 12,806 by 2033.
The village began looking into upgrading its plant five years ago. However, the Department of Natural Resources recommended the village send its sewage to La Crosse’s wastewater plant instead in what was referred to as a regionalization plan.
However, when the city informed Holmen it would charge a $2.2 million hook-up fee, the village decided it would renovate its own treatment plant.
At that time, village staff and board determined it would be more cost-effective to upgrade and maintain its own treatment system instead of going with the regionalization plan.
Plans call for the renovation to be done a piece at a time, so the existing plant can continue to operate during construction. Upgrades include new technology that will reduce the amount of water in the sludge that’s hauled out and spread on cropland. The village contracts with a local farmer for sludge disposal.
The village is planning to contract for engineering services to oversee the project.
New developments
The village board voted to accept the infrastructure improvements for Forest View and McGilvary Park subdivisions and the engineering plans for King’s Bluff industrial and residential projects.
Change orders
Board members also approved a change order for the Sunset Drive reconstruction project of $11,049 submitted by McHugh Excavating and Plumbing, Inc. for work on the water line. The contractor struggled with contamination in the water line, delaying the project.
“The project is about a month behind,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said.
The board was presented with a change order that reduced expenses on the project by $911. No action was needed on the second change order.
