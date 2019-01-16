The Holmen Business Association honored one of its own and the village’s police chief at its annual banquet.
The business group chose Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins to receive its Community Appreciation Award for his and the police department’s efforts to enhance connections between his department and Holmen residents, school district and business community.
Collins said the award was a surprise and an honor, but the recognition should also be shared with members of his department.
“The award should go to my whole staff who spend countless hours on helping whenever they are needed and to the support Administrator (Scott) Heinig and the village board,” Collins said.
Some of the activities Collins and his department do are reading events and helping to serve lunch or breakfast at Holmen schools. They also give several presentations to the children throughout the year as well as tours of the police department, answering questions from the boy scouts and girl scouts.
“His work to exceed his job description on a daily basis and set a positive example for our youth are very noteworthy,” association President Bryan Helgeson said.
The department has also developed a reserve unit to get the public involved in police functions.
While the business association recognized Collins for his work in organizing an ongoing clothing drive for the Holmen Cares community assistance program and organizing the village’s annual National Night Out event, the chief appreciates the support Holmen businesses and other community members give to the department.
“If it wasn’t for the business and public support we wouldn’t be here now talking about this,” Collins said. “It takes a whole community support to help with most of these programs and to help solve problems.”
Helgeson presented the President’s Award to James Steinbrink because of his community-first philosophy.
“He uses his business success and platform to positively impact those in need including multiple fund-raising activities and sponsoring many local sports and extracurricular activities,” Helgeson said. “He also was part of the group to start Holmen Cares after the apartment (building) fire.
Steinbrink owns and manages Features restaurant in Holmen and has been a member of the Holmen Business Association since 2016.
At the banquet held at Drugan’s Castle Mound Country Club, the business association recapped its activities and contributions in 2018.
It finished the year with 107 members and donated more than $7,300 to local causes including $1,000 to KornFest fireworks, $1,500 in scholarships, $400 to sponsor a concert in the park, $250 to sponsor Touch-a-Truck, $2,000 toward Prairie View Elementary outdoor classroom, $1,200 for National Night Out event and $800 to Coon Valley Flood Relief.
The group also installed Andrew Jones of Premier Spine Health & Injury as president. Other officers are vice president Craig Coe of Coulee Life Church, secretary Katie Flaherty of Precision Chiropractic, treasurer Tommy Paalksnis of River Valley Media Group and assistant treasurer Karla Swaney.
The group’s regular meetings are held at noon the second Thursday of each month at the Holmen Public Library. More information can be found on the group's website or Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.