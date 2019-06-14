Organizers of the Holmen Area Community Center are teaming up with the La Crosse Loggers June 21 to cheer on the Loggers and raise money for the community center.
Go to lacrosseloggers.com and use the promo code Holmencommunity, and the Loggers will donate $5 per ticket.
A $10 ticket includes a Loggers hat and a reserved bleacher seat.
Gates open at 6 p.m.; game time is 7:05 p.m.
New Holmen Village President Patrick Barlow will throw out the first pitch.
Holmen alum and veteran Stan Grandt, will raise the flag and a student from the Adaptive Sports League in Holmen will sing the national anthem.
The Holmen Area Community Center continues to raise money to build a new $3.4 million center in Holmen on McHugh Road.
The center’s location would provide easy access to both the middle school and the high school. Organizers say the new center will not only benefit local families, but promote regional tourism through cultural and recreational programs.
The floor plan for the community center along with additional information can be found on the HACC website at www.holmencc.org and the organization’s Facebook page.
