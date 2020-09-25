Holmen Center offers virtual programs

Would you like to learn more about screenwriting? How about painting a sunflower? Maybe you are interested in self-defense or wellness?

If so, check out the programming calendar on the Holmen Area Community Center website (holmencc.org) and go to the Dashboard/Calendar tab.

To date, more than 30 presentations, classes and programs are being offered virtually from October through December with more being added daily.

Community partners, such as Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, La Crosse County and many more have joined the Holmen Area Community Center in an effort to provide programs and services that will serve all community members.

Talented individuals and area citizens are also stepping forward to share their talents and passions with the HACC, and anyone interested in becoming an instructor or presenter is invited to do so.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in teaching or presenting a class at the community center, you can go to the website and follow these steps: