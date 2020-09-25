Holmen Center offers virtual programs

Would you like to learn more about screenwriting? How about painting a sunflower? Maybe you are interested in self-defense or wellness?
If so, check out the programming calendar on the Holmen Area Community Center website (holmencc.org) and go to the Dashboard/Calendar tab.
To date, more than 30 presentations, classes and programs are being offered virtually from October through December with more being added daily.
Community partners, such as Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, La Crosse County and many more have joined the Holmen Area Community Center in an effort to provide programs and services that will serve all community members.
Talented individuals and area citizens are also stepping forward to share their talents and passions with the HACC, and anyone interested in becoming an instructor or presenter is invited to do so.
If you or anyone you know might be interested in teaching or presenting a class at the community center, you can go to the website and follow these steps:
- Find the “Programs” tab and click on “Course Instruction Guide”
- Follow the steps to complete the “Instructor Information Form”
- Once approved, you will receive confirmation from the HACC to complete the “Course Information Form”
- Questions about the process can be answered by contacting programs@holmencc.org
Selected programs at the HACC are “members only” with others being open to everyone.
Membership to the center offers access to the members-only programs and walking path (initially with limited hours due to COVID restrictions); discounts on a wide range of classes and activities; and invitations to social and center activities.
Membership costs are as follows and do not include access to the Boys & Girls Club programming.
Adult Individual—$60 per year
Adult Household—$110 per year
Senior Individual—$55 per year (age 65 or older)
Senior Household—$100 per year (at least one member of the household 65 or older)
For more information regarding HACC programs, memberships and orientation, please email: info@holmencc.org
