Next week, Loggers Stadium in Copeland Park will be the site of a matchup other than baseball.
Dueling Duo Pianos will perform at the park on Thursday, Aug. 23, as a fundraiser to benefit the multi-generational community center in Holmen, with half the proceeds from the musical event.
“If you are looking for a fun way to support the community center, this is it,” Holmen Area Community Center board member Laurie Kessler said.
The family-friendly event originally was scheduled June 30 but was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Those holding tickets purchased for the original date will still be able to use those tickets. Those needing to purchase tickets can get them at Town and Country Title, 510 Amy Drive, Suite 103, Holmen, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets will also be available at the Kornfest Car Show and Swap Meet at the Holmen Middle School gym from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with a purchase price of $10 and will be a “concert only” event.
Promoters are also giving anyone who would like to attend a chance to win two free tickets if they like the Holmen Area Community Center Facebook page and invite five friends to do the same.
Logger Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. for general admission seating.
