Holmen Community Center seeks help crossing the finishing line

If you have not already received it, you will soon be getting a letter in the mail about one of the most long-awaited projects in our community.

The Holmen Boys & Girls Club and Holmen Area Community Center is finally becoming a reality and while construction has been rolling along in fine form, we are not yet ready to wave the checkered flag.

As you recall, last summer a campaign goal of $3.5 million was set in order to complement the generous donation from Dave and Barb Skogen, which included the building itself and $5 million toward renovation.

In one of the most amazing community efforts to date, more than $3 million has been raised toward that goal, leaving a little more than $300,000 remaining.

These dollars will not only complete the project but will allow for three years of operational costs so that the focus can be on providing services that will best meet the needs of our citizens.

This is the important work, so this last call of sorts is really an opportunity for those who have not already contributed to find a way to become part of this project and really part of history.