Holmen Community Center seeks help crossing the finishing line

If you have not already received it, you will soon be getting a letter in the mail about one of the most long-awaited projects in our community.
The Holmen Boys & Girls Club and Holmen Area Community Center is finally becoming a reality and while construction has been rolling along in fine form, we are not yet ready to wave the checkered flag.
As you recall, last summer a campaign goal of $3.5 million was set in order to complement the generous donation from Dave and Barb Skogen, which included the building itself and $5 million toward renovation.
In one of the most amazing community efforts to date, more than $3 million has been raised toward that goal, leaving a little more than $300,000 remaining.
These dollars will not only complete the project but will allow for three years of operational costs so that the focus can be on providing services that will best meet the needs of our citizens.
This is the important work, so this last call of sorts is really an opportunity for those who have not already contributed to find a way to become part of this project and really part of history.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in so many ways and it would seem logical that our fund-raising campaign has felt that impact as well.
Some might say that it is not even reasonable to be asking for funding when so many people are already hurting and not in a place to give. That is probably true, but it has been my experience in this wonderful place called the Holmen area, that this is exactly the time that we rally and find ways to help one another.
I have witnessed this so many times before and am always amazed at how the people in this community can see beyond themselves to support a cause that will help neighbors, friends and sometimes even total strangers.
Now is exactly the time when people need hope for a place to gather again.
Now is exactly the time when we need programs and activities that move us forward and help us become healthier and happier in mind, body and soul.
Now is exactly the time to consider ways that we can contribute that will give meaning to the word community. If you have already contributed, thank you. Finding ways to give is, indeed, the Holmen way.
