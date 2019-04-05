The Holmen Area Community Center group is trying a bit of magic in its efforts to raise funds for the construction of a multi-generational facility.
This year’s fundraiser is titled, “Discover the Magic of the Holmen Area,” as all entertainment will be performed by Holmen residents.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 13, at the Holmen American Legion from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Holmen American Legion is located at 419 First Ave. E. in Holmen.
The Magic of Isaiah will start the day with a family friendly show from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Two kids’ bikes will be raffled off right after the Magic of Isaiah show.
Other entertainment at the event includes a trivia competition from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. sponsored by SKG Family Trivia.
Teams of two to eight people can sign up the day of the event with a maximum of 15 teams in competition for gift cards donated by the Holmen American Legion.
Rounding out the evening will be music by Jenna Rae Legler, a Holmen grad who will perform from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Admission to the event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Meat raffles, bucket raffles, tip boards and silent auction items will be available. Pulled pork/chicken sandwich meals and pizza will be available for purchase throughout the day as well as a bake sale.
HACC continues to raise money to build a new $3.4 million community center in Holmen on McHugh Road.
The center’s location would provide easy access to both the middle school and the high school. Organizers say the new center will not only benefit local families, but promote regional tourism through cultural and recreational programs.
The floor plan for the community center along with additional information can be found on the HACC website at www.holmencc.org and the organization’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.