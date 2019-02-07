Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins is proposing an ordinance to curb minors from sending pornographic images to other minors.
The Holmen Law Enforcement Committee discussed the proposed ordinance Tuesday. Committee members agreed to send the ordinance to the village board for consideration.
“This is a newer issue in the country,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “Without the ordinance, it (sexting) would be a felony. It’s imperative the (police) department has flexibility.”
Heinig advised the committee the village’s legal counsel has looked into ordinances adopted by other municipalities around the state.
Selfies, other photos or images showing nudity, human genitalia, the pubic area, buttocks or female breasts below the nipple without opaque covering would be considered pornography. The images could also include videos.
“As soon as they (minors) receive a sext with a photo, that’s possession,” committee member Rod Stanek said, “but that’s out of their control.”
Under the ordinance, recipients reporting receiving such unwanted or unrequested images would not be cited for possession pornography. However, recipients who don’t report receiving the images could be cited for possessing pornography.
In addition, if recipients send such images to others, they could be cited for transmitting pornographic material.
“We had an incident of 12 kids sharing a photo,” said Collins. “With this ordinance, we would have a tool; we could deal with it on a case-by-case basis.”
If the ordinance is adopted, any minor found guilty of using an electronic device to transmit to another minor or minors a photograph or video of any person that would be classified as pornography could be subject to a fine of not less than $100 or more than $500. The fines could also include the costs of prosecution.
The Holmen Village Board will be told about the proposed ordinance at its February meeting as the next step toward its adoption. A public hearing would be held before the village board would vote to accept, revise or reject the ordinance.
